Have these things in your car to make sure you're prepared if you get stranded in the snow

Following these steps can help you avoid a winter car accident.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 7:58 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As more precipitation is in the forecast, it's important to ensure your car is ready for any snow emergency. There are steps you can take to avoid a winter car accident - like traveling slow and making sure your car is completely cleaned off. It never hurts to prepare for emergencies in case you do get into a crash and break down.

Some things you should keep in your car are water and snacks, blankets to keep you warm, a shovel and if you have one, a small tool kit for your car. It's also recommended to have a phone charger handy so you can reach others if you're alone. Some drivers say these items can help you in emergency situations."They call it the winter survival kit," said Kim Waukau. "You always see all kinds of articles regarding it to have this, this and this in your car. it makes sense because we just came in from Wisconsin there and you can see where a lot of cars ran into the ditch."

Waukau went on to say keeping those things in your car can be a life or death situation. "My husband kind of fights against me with stuff like that. He'll clean out the car and it's like 'dear, if we run in a ditch, we're gonna die.'"

While those are all good things to keep in your car - its recommended you have at least a half full tank of gas and good wiper blades.

