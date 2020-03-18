Have questions about the Coronavirus in Cerro Gordo County? Here's are some answers

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in Cerro Gordo County have added a third line for people to call with general questions about the Coronavirus.
The numbers are: 641-494-3543, 641-494-3546 and 641-494-3547.
As drive-through testing will start in the county, you must call 641-428-7777 to schedule an appointment.
Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info
