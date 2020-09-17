Haunted attraction prepping for October opening

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A popular haunt isn't letting the specter of COVID-19 ruin its Halloween fun.

The Nightmare Haunted Hike will be open on October 2nd and will run the entire month.

Bob Sherman and the crew will have plenty of new sets which will either make you laugh, or scare you to the core.

Sherman says they'll be taking lots of precautions to make sure folks are kept as safe as possible from the coronavirus.

"[We] read all the guidelines and talked to the appropriate people and we've got situations in place with hand cleaners and masks and gloves and social distancing. So we'll be compliant with all the CDC rules and regulations," said Sherman.

The Haunted Hike will feature 40 different sets, many of them themed after popular movies. The gates creak open at 7pm on October 2nd.