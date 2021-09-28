Harvest is officially underway

ROCKWELL, Iowa - While it may not feel like fall due to some unseasonably warm temperatures, it's go time for many farmers, as they're busy harvesting soybeans and corn.

At Five-Star Cooperative, grain services and logistics specialist Jim Corporon says the truck traffic is rolling in. So far, the focus has largely been on soybeans, though corn is starting to come in. Moisture variants among corn ranged from 20-30% last week, and is now down to 20%.

While there was some concern regarding this year's drought, he says the yields have been good.

"We were concerned we were going to be down on bushels in the fall because of the dryness. The guys have been pleasantly surprised with some of the corn, the standing corn."

Compared to typical years, Corporon says harvest is about two weeks ahead of schedule.

"Our long standing joke in the office is that it isn't October yet. We're probably maybe two weeks early for as hard as we're getting hit. We're ahead of schedule."

According to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report released Monday, about 9% of Iowa corn has been harvested, while Minnesota is slightly up at 10%. For soybeans, 18% have been harvested in Iowa, while that figure increases to 30% in Minnesota.

With harvest underway, Corporon urges drivers to watch out for farmers and farm implements, and to not drive distracted.