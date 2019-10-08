Harvest behind schedule this year

MASON CITY, Iowa - A late planting is now starting to equal a late harvest, which is now even more delayed by wet weather. Mason City farmer Kevin Pope says he is running behind schedule due to the heavy rain North Iowa has received recently. Not only that, but a cooler than normal September slowed corn growth.

Mat Prather, who owns Red Shed Gardens, grows mostly vegetables at his farm. He says the rain hasn't been a big struggle for him, but pests were the big problem. His crop of cucumbers were destroyed by cucumber beetles and now the pests are attacking other crops as well.

According to the USDA, in the week ending October 6th, there were only one and a half days that were suitable for field work. With rain and snow coming at the end of the week, it looks like the harvest could face more delays.