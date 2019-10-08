Clear
BREAKING NEWS Woman stabbed while protecting children in Rochester Full Story

Harvest behind schedule this year

A farmer in Mason City says he is just barely getting started harvesting his soybeans.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 8:56 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - A late planting is now starting to equal a late harvest, which is now even more delayed by wet weather.  Mason City farmer Kevin Pope says he is running behind schedule due to the heavy rain North Iowa has received recently.  Not only that, but a cooler than normal September slowed corn growth.

Mat Prather, who owns Red Shed Gardens, grows mostly vegetables at his farm.  He says the rain hasn't been a big struggle for him, but pests were the big problem.  His crop of cucumbers were destroyed by cucumber beetles and now the pests are attacking other crops as well.  

According to the USDA, in the week ending October 6th, there were only one and a half days that were suitable for field work.  With rain and snow coming at the end of the week, it looks like the harvest could face more delays.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
From sun and 70 to winter
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/8

Image

Fall Attraction: Fright at the Farm

Image

Trump to visit Minneapolis - who pays?

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Forestry Field Day

Image

Economic Strategic Development Plan

Image

Kindness in Chalk Day

Image

Flu Season Is Here

Image

New fire trucks dedicated to fallen firefighters

Image

Rochester Warming Center

Community Events