'Hart' and soul of the Grizzlies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies have made a name for themselves in the short three years of the team’s existence. While many players have contributed to the team’s success, Peyton Hart has been there every step of the way.

The next step in his career is to fulfill his dream of playing at the college level. He recently announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Stout but says none of this would have been possible without Rochester.

“Obviously very, very key to my development over the past three years here and we’ve been very successful,” Hart said. “I was very happy to be part of a new program as well and not a lot of people get to say they’ve been a part of those before.”

Prior to Friday’s game against Milwaukee, Hart had found the back of the net 49 times for the Grizzlies. He sits as the team’s all-time leader in games played, assists, and points.

Head Coach Chris Ratzloff says it’s not just his talent that has had a major impact on the program.

“You get the right guys and if they stick around for a little while, they help the younger guys learn and that’s very important with the culture,” he said. “They learn from their peers more than they do from us, so I think it’s very important for him to be a leader for us the last two years and for him to be here for three.”

Hart has committed to take his game to the NCAA Division III, where he will also study pre-pharmacy at Stout.

“It’s awesome. Honestly, I don’t have the words to express it. It’s just a lot of hard work that my teammates, family, friends, and coaches the past few years have invested in me,” Hart said.

“It’s been great having him here but the goal of our level and our team, especially, is to move guys on whether it’s after one year, two years – whatever it takes. I think that’s an accomplishment for both Peyton and the organization,” Ratzloff said. “We just wish him the best and he’s going to do great things in college.”

While Hart is excited to begin his collegiate career, he’s excited to be a part of all that the Grizzlies can still accomplish this season.