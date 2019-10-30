Clear

Harris campaign makes cuts at HQ, moves more staff to Iowa

AP image - Kamala Harris

California Sen. Kamala Harris is transferring staff from several early voting states to Iowa as she tries to revive her sagging presidential campaign with a strong showing in the leadoff caucus state.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 2:26 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris is transferring staff from several early voting states to Iowa as she tries to revive her sagging presidential campaign with a strong showing in the leadoff caucus state.

She's staked her campaign on Iowa, but she has struggled to gain a foothold in the crowded field. Her campaign is also reducing staff at its Baltimore headquarters and trimming pay to consultants. Staff will be transferred from New Hampshire, Nevada and California to Iowa.

The changes are detailed in a memo provided Wednesday by the campaign. It was first reported by Politico.

Earlier Wednesday her campaign touted Harris's 15 visits to Iowa this month, calling it the "October Hustle."

The memo says the campaign faces a "competitive resource market" and needs to focus more money on Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shots fired in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Section and regional volleyball scores

Image

RCTC men's basketball preview

Image

NCAA makes big announcement

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29

Image

Glenville-Emmons referendum

Image

Voting on a new pool

Image

Mayor's Medal of Honor nominations open

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29

Community Events