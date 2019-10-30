SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Sen. Kamala Harris is transferring staff from several early voting states to Iowa as she tries to revive her sagging presidential campaign with a strong showing in the leadoff caucus state.
She's staked her campaign on Iowa, but she has struggled to gain a foothold in the crowded field. Her campaign is also reducing staff at its Baltimore headquarters and trimming pay to consultants. Staff will be transferred from New Hampshire, Nevada and California to Iowa.
The changes are detailed in a memo provided Wednesday by the campaign. It was first reported by Politico.
Earlier Wednesday her campaign touted Harris's 15 visits to Iowa this month, calling it the "October Hustle."
The memo says the campaign faces a "competitive resource market" and needs to focus more money on Iowa.
Related Content
- Harris campaign makes cuts at HQ, moves more staff to Iowa
- Kamala Harris planning Iowa campaign trip
- Minnesota misses the cut for new Amazon HQ
- Iowa Ag. Secretary candidate makes campaign stop
- Warren makes campaign swing through Iowa
- Mid-year budget cuts possible in Iowa
- Iowa Governor unveils tax cut plan
- Pence touts tax cuts in western Iowa
- Iowa tax cuts could save families money
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa