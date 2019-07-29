Clear

Harmony man crashes a tractor in northeast Iowa

Authorities say hydraulics went out Sunday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A tractor accident caused over $100,000 in damage Sunday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Nate Henry, 27 of Harmony, Minnesota, was driving his tractor and disk north on County Road W14 when the steering hydraulics went out, sending the tractor swerving into the west ditch.

The disk then jackknifed and struck the tractor. The Sheriff’s Office says Henry did not need ambulance transportation to the hospital but the crash, which happened around 4:30 pm Sunday caused $100,200 in property damage.

