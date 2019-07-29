WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A tractor accident caused over $100,000 in damage Sunday.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Nate Henry, 27 of Harmony, Minnesota, was driving his tractor and disk north on County Road W14 when the steering hydraulics went out, sending the tractor swerving into the west ditch.
The disk then jackknifed and struck the tractor. The Sheriff’s Office says Henry did not need ambulance transportation to the hospital but the crash, which happened around 4:30 pm Sunday caused $100,200 in property damage.
Related Content
- Harmony man crashes a tractor in northeast Iowa
- Man dies after tractor rollover in northeast Iowa
- 1 injured in northeast Iowa rollover crash
- 1 person killed in northeast Iowa crash
- Man goes missing in northeast Iowa
- Murder charge filed against northeast Iowa man
- Wanted man arrested in northeast Iowa
- Man dies in northeast Iowa farm accident
- Man sentenced for northeast Iowa chase
- Logging accident kills man in northeast Iowa
Scroll for more content...