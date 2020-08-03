Harmony driver hurt in Olmsted County rollover

ELMIRA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck rollover sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:45 pm in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dennis A. Hershberger, 45 of Harmony, was driving north on Highway 52 when he went off the road near Chatfield and rolled in the ditch.

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in this crash.

Hershberger suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield Fire Department assisted with this accident.