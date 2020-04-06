Harmony Spirits distillery is turning its alcohol into hand sanitizer

HARMONY, Minn. - The pandemic has rattled small businesses across the country. While many are closed, one business is finding a way to give back. Harmony Spirits usually makes vodka and whiskey, but now, they're making hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizer isn't staying on the shelves for very long, so people are having a hard time finding it. The distillery has a handful of totes full of neutral spirits, or alcohol, that will actually be turned into hand sanitizer to be bottled up to given to those in need. Harmony Spirits is following the recipe from the World Health Organization when doing this.

Right now, they're waiting on more bottles to put the hand sanitizer in. One of the owners, Larry Tammel, said it's been overwhelming how many customers have called in, asking for the product. "It's crazy, I don't know quite on what to say about that," explained Tammel. "We're just trying to do our best and maybe this is one of the things where small businesses stepping up." Jimmy Strozyk has been coming in to help bottle it. It said it's been amazing seeing the community come together. "It's great. I mean the town itself, Harmony says it all right there," Strozyk said. "Everybody sticks together and helps out any time anything happens, people are always stepping up and helping."

Once Harmony Spirits receives those bottles, they'll continue making the hand sanitizer until they can't make anymore. If you're in need of hand sanitizer and would like to place an order, you can call Harmony Spirits at 507-886-7687.