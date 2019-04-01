Clear
Harlem Globetrotters help raise money for area nonprofits

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 9:34 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

Mason City, Iowa- Basketball fun and trickery are what the Harlem Globetrotters are all about but the money they raise at their shows goes towards helping out nonprofits in the area.
According to those with the North Iowa Youth Center, more than 1,700 tickets were sold to see the Globetrotters Monday and they did not disappoint.
Interacting with the crowd, showing them how to spin a basketball on their finger all while raising nearly $20 thousand for the North Iowa Youth Center.
“It benefits the kids,” said the Director of the North Iowa Youth Center Regan Banks. “We have after school programs, games inside the facility and to help pay for kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford our services.”
This is the fourth time the Globetrotters have been in Mason City to help raise funds for the North Iowa Youth Center.

