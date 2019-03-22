Harlem Globetrotters coming to Rochester and Mason City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, March 29th, exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters are playing at the Mayo Civic Center. On Monday, April 1st, they will play at Mason City High School.
The games are a part of the team's 2019 Fan-Powered Tour, where fans are expected to have 30% more interaction with the players compared to previous tours.
"It's beyond just basketball. I get a chance to touch kids lives in many different ways. It's just an amazing experience," says player Dragon Taylor.
