Harlem Globetrotters coming to Rochester and Mason City

Harlem Globetrotter Dragon Taylor visited the KIMT Rochester studio.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday, March 29th, exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters are playing at the Mayo Civic Center. On Monday, April 1st, they will play at Mason City High School.

The games are a part of the team's 2019 Fan-Powered Tour, where fans are expected to have 30% more interaction with the players compared to previous tours.

"It's beyond just basketball. I get a chance to touch kids lives in many different ways. It's just an amazing experience," says player Dragon Taylor.

