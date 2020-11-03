APA: Voters Feeling Strained By Presidential Election

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Division has been part of our democracy since its earliest days, but a new survey released by the American Pyschological Association says a large majority of voters are feeling stress related to the 2020 presidential election.

The APA says 68% of U.S. adults feel the 2020 U.S. presidential election is a significant source of stress in their lives. It's a 16% jump from a similar survey conducted in 2016, which found 52% of adults feeling election-related stress.

KIMT News 3 Political Analyst Rayce Hardy says today's elected leaders and candidates are doing little to bring people together. Hardy believes politicians have abandoned the pursuit of compromise, which has produced increased anxiety and tension in the electorate. Hardy says elected leaders should remember their oath is to serve the constitution of the United States, and not themselves.

"It's the country first, it's perpetuating the republic of the United States that comes first over somebody's own political career," Hardy said. "Well that has been thrown by the wayside, and our leadership is not operating as states people, they're operating as full blown, self-centered politicians."

Hardy also says the political middle ground has erroded in recent years, and voters who want to reduce partisan tension should start by doing so in their own personal actions, as well as by making their voices heard at the ballot box on Election Day.