Hardin County man ordered to pay $10 million for child sex abuse

ELDORA, Minn. – A Hardin County man found guilty of sexually abusing a child has been ordered to pay $10 million to the girl and her mother.

Dean Edward Hilpipre, 62 of Alden, pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child for abusing the girl and received five years of probation In February 2018. Between his plea and his sentencing, Hilpipre won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize.

The girl’s mother filed a civil lawsuit against Hilpipre in March 2018. The judge ruled in her favor, accusing Hilpipre and his lawyer of missing numerous deadlines in the case and nearly destroying the mother’s right to conduct appropriate discovery, and awarded the mother and her daughter $10 million in damages.