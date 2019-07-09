Hardin County couple pleads guilty to locking child under basement stairs

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa - A man accused of locking his son in an unlighted area under the stairs has entered a guilty plea.

Alex Shadlow will plead guilty to one count of third-degree kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, according to Hardin County court documents.

Shadlow and his girlfriend Traci Tyler kept Shadlow’s son locked in a 6x6 unlighted area under the basement stairs, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities say the boy was kept in the makeshift cell for nine hours or more each day, being released each morning to attend the school across the street from Shadlow and Tyler’s home.

Tyler will plead guilty to three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury.

Law enforcement says the boy was not allowed out from under the stairs to use the bathroom and was given a small tin coffee can instead. Authorities say he was also forced to sleep on the cement floor without a mattress, pillow, or blanket. In addition, Shadlow and Tyler reportedly told the boy that a “dog had died” or was buried in the space in the space under the stairs.

Tyler is also accused of hitting the boy repeatedly with the handle of a fly swatter and urging her dog to bite and attack the boy. Shadlow and Tyler are also accused of depriving the boy of food.

Authorities say the boy suffered permanent scarring on his back and limbs from the abuse and has shown signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The boy was removed from Shadlow’s home after teachers reported he showed low body weight, had hair falling out in patches, and repeatedly demonstrated what is described as food-seeking. A teacher said the boy eventually said he was locked under the stairs after school each day and not released until the next morning. A Department of Human Services worker made an unannounced visit to the home, photographed the enclosure under the basement stairs, and reported that Tyler admitted they locked the boy in there.