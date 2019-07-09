Clear

Hardin County couple pleads guilty to locking child under basement stairs

Authorities say the boy was kept in the makeshift cell for nine hours or more each day, being released each morning to attend the school across the street.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 8:06 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 8:07 AM

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa - A man accused of locking his son in an unlighted area under the stairs has entered a guilty plea.

Alex Shadlow will plead guilty to one count of third-degree kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury, according to Hardin County court documents.

Shadlow and his girlfriend Traci Tyler kept Shadlow’s son locked in a 6x6 unlighted area under the basement stairs, according to the criminal complaint. Authorities say the boy was kept in the makeshift cell for nine hours or more each day, being released each morning to attend the school across the street from Shadlow and Tyler’s home.

Tyler will plead guilty to three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury.

Law enforcement says the boy was not allowed out from under the stairs to use the bathroom and was given a small tin coffee can instead. Authorities say he was also forced to sleep on the cement floor without a mattress, pillow, or blanket. In addition, Shadlow and Tyler reportedly told the boy that a “dog had died” or was buried in the space in the space under the stairs.

Tyler is also accused of hitting the boy repeatedly with the handle of a fly swatter and urging her dog to bite and attack the boy. Shadlow and Tyler are also accused of depriving the boy of food.
Authorities say the boy suffered permanent scarring on his back and limbs from the abuse and has shown signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The boy was removed from Shadlow’s home after teachers reported he showed low body weight, had hair falling out in patches, and repeatedly demonstrated what is described as food-seeking. A teacher said the boy eventually said he was locked under the stairs after school each day and not released until the next morning. A Department of Human Services worker made an unannounced visit to the home, photographed the enclosure under the basement stairs, and reported that Tyler admitted they locked the boy in there.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Stormy this afternoon & evening, then tracking more sun to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Study finds parents wish kids were back in school

Image

Tracking Storm Chances Today, Sun Tomorrow

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking storms Tuesday with sunny weather on the way

Image

Nashua-Plainfield defeats West Fork in walk-off fashion

Image

Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Image

Funds designated to help homeless in Med City

Image

Historic flooding forces business owner to rebuild

Image

IOWA OPIOID DEATHS DECLINE

Image

Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

Image

Chris Nelson PM Weather Forecast

Community Events