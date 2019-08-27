Harassment charge dropped against Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – Charges have been dismissed in the case of an alleged death threat.

A woman told Mason City police that someone approached her in the parking lot of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on June 30. King Allah James, 29 of Mason City, was arrested for the incident and charged with 1st degree harassment.

However, James immediately notified authorities that he had multiple witnesses who could testify that he was asleep at home when the alleged threat occurred.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office has now filed to drop the charge against James, saying it “is appropriate after speaking with involved parties, including law enforcement,” and has asked for the state to pay all court costs in this matter.

A judge has granted the motion to dismiss all charges against James.