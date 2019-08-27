Clear
BREAKING NEWS $175K worth of drugs found in Olmsted County meth bust Full Story

Harassment charge dropped against Mason City man

Told authorities he had alibi witnesses.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Charges have been dismissed in the case of an alleged death threat.

A woman told Mason City police that someone approached her in the parking lot of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on June 30. King Allah James, 29 of Mason City, was arrested for the incident and charged with 1st degree harassment.

However, James immediately notified authorities that he had multiple witnesses who could testify that he was asleep at home when the alleged threat occurred.

The Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office has now filed to drop the charge against James, saying it “is appropriate after speaking with involved parties, including law enforcement,” and has asked for the state to pay all court costs in this matter.

A judge has granted the motion to dismiss all charges against James.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking the return of sunny skies and strong winds from the west
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School bus safety

Image

Pet store to close due to staffing issues

StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Osage picked second in first poll of the year

Image

8/26 Evening Forecast

Image

Delivery man's car stolen

Image

2020 recommended Rochester budget ready for review

Image

Bike giveaway

Image

Byron downs Albert Lea 2-0

Community Events