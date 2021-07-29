Clear

'Happy tears': Lee's gold sparks joy at home in Minnesota; she will be honored Friday

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, reacts after getting her score on the floor performs on the during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Her triumph delighted all of Minnesota but carried special resonance in the state’s large and close-knit Hmong American community.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There were cheers and screams and “happy tears” for one of their own, and unending delight for what many saw as an “Only in America” story.

Sunisa Lee captured the women’s all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, a triumph that wowed all of Minnesota but carried special resonance in the state's close-knit Hmong American community, one of the largest in the United States.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Friday will be “Sunisa Lee Day” in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan made that proclamation Thursday to honor Lee for winning gold in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gymnastics individual all-around competition.

“Suni Lee, Minnesota’s own, has made our state and country proud by etching her name among the legendary USA Olympians that have won at the Summer Games,” says Governor Walz. “We so proud of you, Suni. Way to bring home the gold!”

Lee, 18 from St. Paul, is the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics.

“Congratulations to Team USA’s Suni Lee, the first Hmong-American Olympian, on bringing home the gold medal. Minnesota is so proud of you,” says Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “That roar you hear coming from Minnesota is all of the love and excitement we’re sending to you in Tokyo! The story of your victory will be told to generations of Minnesotans as you exemplify the very best of who we are.”

Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also plans to declare Sunisa Lee Day in the City of Saint Paul on Friday.

“I can’t find the words to express how happy we are, how important that was to me and my family and to the whole Hmong community throughout the world,” John Lee, father of one of the brightest lights now in Tokyo, told The Associated Press. “We never expected gold, but she came through. She did it.”

That she did, and dozens of her family and friends gathered early in the morning at a suburban St. Paul event center to watch the gymnastics broadcast from Tokyo.

Sunisa Lee got an opening when reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles withdrew from the all-around competition to focus on her mental health. There was nervous silence at the watch party as Lee turned in a brilliant set on uneven bars, a nervy performance on beam and a well-executed floor exercise.

When Rebeca Andrade of Brazil stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine, John Lee said, everybody knew his 18-year-old daughter would soon be bedecked in gold.

“It was neck to neck going to that last event, and when she pulled it off, my mind, just oh my God, is this really real?" Lee said. "And when we saw that she won, it, I couldn’t even find the right words to say how happy, how proud I am of her. ... I never cry, I try not to in front of people, I do deep inside, but I don’t want to show it to the world. … My daughter cried, my wife cried … happy tears.”

Puner Koy, who coached Sunisa Lee for several years when she first came to Midwest Gymnastics in the St. Paul suburb of Little Canada, caught part of her performance at the watch party. Then he had to leave for the gym to work. He said he could barely hold back his tears on the drive. He recalled her trying out at age 6 and called her a “phenom.”

“Immediately there was tremendous talent, you could see the strength to bodyweight ratio was quite evident,” Koy said. “She had a certain fearlessness about her.”

Lee was a quick study. The coach said she often went from learning a skill in a drill to doing it on an apparatus the same day. He described a particular aerial on the beam that Gabby Douglas did at the 2012 London Olympics. Lee replicated it at age 8 or 9 on the beam her father built in the family yard.

Also at the celebration was state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, of St. Paul, whose daughter, Ayden Her, trained with Lee at Midwest Gymnastics for 10 years. Her said the girls in the group, who have stuck together over the years, were all elite athletes — Ayden Her will be a diver at the University of Minnesota this fall. But Lee, she said, was “special from the minute you saw her.”

Many Hmong, who fought for the U.S. in Laos during the Vietnam War, resettled in Minnesota. Patriotism runs deep in the community, fueling the joy over Lee's success. Her said that’s because the Hmong were oppressed in every other country where they have lived, including Laos and China, and sought opportunity in America.

“Every other Hmong person who has done something as a first is literally living out the dreams of our ancestors,” she said.

Lee Pao Xiong, director of the Center for Hmong Studies at Concordia University in St. Paul, notes that Lee is the first Hmong American to go to the Olympics. He said the only other Hmong athlete to do so was a gold medalist on the Chinese weightlifting team in 2008.

“You have the child of a refugee representing the United States of America, so not only representing America, but bringing the spotlight to the Hmong community,” Xiong said. “Even for her to be so proud to say ‘I’m doing this for my community, I’m doing this for my people,’ she didn’t forget her Hmongness."

Lee's progress highlights a cultural and generational shift among Hmong American families, who traditionally emphasized education as a way out of poverty and attached little value to sports. But the Lees are athletes. Her father, who served in the U.S. Navy, said he was active in sports growing up.

“All three of my girls can do backflips, none of the boys can,” the father said.

Several local Hmong leaders said Lee's victory shows sports can be a path for this community.

“Our parents always pounded it in our heads to study — extracurricular activities are playing," Xiong said. "I think Sunisa demonstrated that it will lead to something if you work hard at it.”

Sunisa Lee is bound next for Auburn University, and community members are raising scholarship money for her. John Lee hopes she’ll compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but now is not the time to decide.

“She’s been so, so overwhelmed because she missed all the vacation, she missed all, every family event … she worked so hard, she had no friends outside school and just a few in gymnastics world," he said. "We’ll see when she comes home.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 611458

Reported Deaths: 7753
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1267881800
Ramsey53242911
Dakota47375477
Anoka43381465
Washington27752296
Stearns22721227
St. Louis18312319
Scott17735139
Wright16589153
Olmsted13557103
Sherburne1217196
Carver1077049
Clay830192
Rice8270111
Blue Earth772144
Crow Wing690599
Kandiyohi671785
Chisago628254
Otter Tail591787
Benton587198
Goodhue486474
Douglas479581
Mower478234
Winona465052
Itasca463368
Isanti446967
McLeod435461
Morrison428562
Beltrami411463
Nobles410650
Steele401619
Polk391172
Becker389657
Lyon365854
Carlton357158
Freeborn352634
Pine337923
Nicollet334645
Mille Lacs315556
Brown309040
Le Sueur300528
Todd288833
Cass288633
Meeker266644
Waseca241223
Martin237333
Roseau212421
Wabasha20843
Hubbard198841
Dodge19053
Renville184046
Redwood178641
Houston175916
Cottonwood168224
Wadena165223
Fillmore160010
Faribault157220
Chippewa154138
Pennington154120
Kanabec148028
Sibley147410
Aitkin139837
Watonwan13629
Rock129419
Jackson123112
Pipestone117226
Yellow Medicine115420
Pope11406
Swift107618
Murray107410
Koochiching96819
Stevens92611
Clearwater89417
Marshall89017
Lake84620
Wilkin84013
Lac qui Parle76122
Big Stone6094
Grant5958
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5669
Norman5509
Kittson49122
Unassigned49193
Red Lake4037
Traverse3835
Lake of the Woods3494
Cook1740

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 376815

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk59215646
Linn21567342
Scott20530250
Black Hawk16850320
Woodbury15378230
Johnson1479586
Dubuque13627215
Dallas1150699
Pottawattamie11393177
Story1092548
Warren594392
Clinton565894
Cerro Gordo564898
Webster546397
Sioux520574
Muscatine4956106
Marshall493679
Des Moines481776
Jasper454273
Wapello4402124
Buena Vista432340
Plymouth405782
Lee396958
Marion372378
Henry301737
Jones301357
Bremer294663
Carroll287252
Boone273735
Crawford273541
Benton264255
Washington261051
Dickinson251145
Mahaska235151
Jackson225943
Kossuth222166
Clay217927
Tama213872
Delaware213343
Winneshiek201337
Buchanan197834
Page195722
Cedar194323
Hardin192544
Wright191240
Hamilton189251
Fayette188943
Harrison182873
Clayton173258
Butler169135
Madison168019
Floyd165242
Mills164724
Cherokee162238
Lyon161241
Poweshiek159836
Allamakee156452
Hancock154034
Iowa149124
Winnebago147031
Calhoun144813
Cass142155
Grundy139733
Emmet137341
Jefferson135535
Sac133320
Shelby132238
Louisa130749
Union129535
Franklin129223
Appanoose128749
Mitchell127343
Chickasaw126017
Humboldt126026
Guthrie125332
Palo Alto115224
Montgomery106938
Howard105522
Clarke102624
Monroe101533
Keokuk100432
Ida93735
Adair90132
Davis88525
Pocahontas87022
Monona86731
Greene80011
Osceola79517
Lucas78323
Worth7648
Taylor67112
Decatur6649
Fremont64910
Van Buren57318
Ringgold57124
Wayne56623
Audubon53613
Adams3504
Unassigned80
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Turning cooler to finish off the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Draft horses compete at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Back to school for Longfellow Elementary School students

Image

Anthony Monzon feasts at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

KIMT cheese curd toss

Image

Anthony talks to vendors

Image

Public safety officers compete in milking competition

Image

Anthony tries sweets

Image

Sunset Visitors

Image

Aaron Live Weather 7-29

Community Events