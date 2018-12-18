Happy Joe Mauer Day!

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton says it’s “Joe Mauer Day” in Minnesota.

Mauer announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on November 9.

The Governor’s proclamation reads “In 2001 at age 18, Joe was chosen as the first overall draft pick for the Minnesota Twins. Joe Mauer will forever be recognized as one of Minnesota’s all-time greatest athletes, and will continue to inspire future generations of girls and boys with his exceptional talent and character.”

The Minnesota Twins also announced Tuesday they will be retiring Mauer’s #7 during the 2019 baseball season.

The Twins say Mauer will join Harmon Killebrew (No. 3 – 1975), Rod Carew (No. 29 – 1987), Tony Oliva (No. 6 – 1991), Kent Hrbek (No. 14 – 1995), Kirby Puckett (No. 34 – 1997), Bert Blyleven (No. 28 – 2011) and Tom Kelly (No. 10 – 2012) as the ninth Twins player or manager to have his number retired by the organization.

“The Minnesota Twins organization has been blessed to have Joe Mauer part of our franchise since 2001,” Twins Executive Chair Jim Pohlad said. “Few players have achieved more on the field, or given back more off the field than Joe. With Joe’s storied career in mind, the Twins family is proud to bestow our highest honor with the retirement of his jersey – number 7. We are excited to celebrate Joe’s excellence, commitment to this community and special relationship with Twins Territory.”

The St. Paul native ranks first on the Twins all-time list in doubles (428) and times on base (3,087); second in games (1,858), hits (2,123) and walks (939); fifth in RBI (923) and 11th in home runs (143).