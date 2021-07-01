"Happy Days" actress Marion Ross holds press conference at Albert Lea hotel

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Thursday was homecoming for Marion Ross. The actress best known for playing Mrs. Cunningham on the sitcom "Happy Days" returned to her hometown of Albert Lea to make a special event in her honor.

Ross is back in Minnesota ahead of her statue unveiling. She is receiving the special honor because of her support for the community. During the press conference, the actress spoke about how to get into show business and playing Marion Cunningham on"Happy Days".

"I really was like a mother to those boys. It was a wonderful family. Jerry Paris was a producer and Gary Marshall was our director and they were so smart."

She also discussed growing up in Albert Lea.

"It was very important to grow up here. You had the weather and these long cold winters. I slept in the basement by this long stove and everything I wanted was in the future."

The actress spoke with the press, friends, and members of the Marion Ross Statue Committee at the Country Inn& Suites. The committee spent two years fundraising for the landmark.

Ross's statue will be unveiled tomorrow in front of Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. The event is open to the public. Ross is also scheduled to make an appearance in Albert Lea's 3rd of July Parade as the grand marshal.