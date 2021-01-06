Minnesota Gov. Walz announces state is loosening restrictions

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced the state is loosening some restrictions due to COVID-19, including bars and restaurants will be able to open at 50 percent capacity or up to 150 people.

“The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month,” Governor Walz said. “We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans’ sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic’s trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we’ve made.”

The following announcements were made Wednesday morning: