Minnesota Gov. Walz announces state is loosening restrictions

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP photo.

Bars, restaurants, gyms, bowling alleys, theaters, sports and wedding receptions all with new guidelines.

Posted: Jan 6, 2021 9:03 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2021 10:42 AM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced the state is loosening some restrictions due to COVID-19, including bars and restaurants will be able to open at 50 percent capacity or up to 150 people.

“The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month,” Governor Walz said. “We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans’ sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic’s trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we’ve made.”

The following announcements were made Wednesday morning:

  • Indoor dining at bars and restaurants can open at 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 150 people. Parties of no more than six people must remain six feet from other parties; bar seating is open to parties of two; reservations are required; and establishments must close dine-in service by 10 p.m.
  • Gym capacity remains capped at 25 percent but maximum capacity increases to 150 and classes can increase to 25 people, assuming distancing can be observed. Machines and people must maintain 9 feet of distance. Face coverings are required.
  • Outdoor events and entertainment continue at 25 percent capacity, but maximum capacity increases to 250 people. Social distancing is required.
  • Indoor events and entertainment – like bowling alleys, movie theaters, and museums – may open at 25 percent, with no more than 150 people in each area of the venue. Face coverings are required, and they may not offer food service after 10 p.m.
  • Youth and adult organized sports have resumed practice as of January 4 and games resume January 14 with spectators, following the appropriate capacity limits for indoor or outdoor venues. Inter-region tournaments and out of state play are discouraged.
  • Pools opened on January 4 for some activity and may now open, like gyms, at 25 percent capacity.
  • Wedding receptions and other private parties may resume with limits. If food and drink are served at the event, then they are limited to two households or 10 people indoors and 3 households or 15 people outdoors. If there is no food or drink, they are covered by event venue guidelines. Any related ceremony – like a wedding or funeral ceremony – is guided by rules for ceremonies and places of worship.
  • Places of worship remain open at 50% capacity but without an overall maximum capacity.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 425261

Reported Deaths: 5520
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin883771408
Ramsey37987698
Dakota31134285
Anoka29635335
Washington19010198
Stearns17249175
St. Louis12924213
Scott1128085
Wright1107190
Olmsted965164
Sherburne787758
Carver659234
Clay628078
Rice566557
Kandiyohi543966
Blue Earth515330
Crow Wing460367
Otter Tail431053
Chisago429528
Benton400482
Winona366445
Douglas356863
Nobles355346
Mower339225
Polk321952
Goodhue319649
McLeod313540
Morrison298343
Beltrami293944
Lyon289229
Becker272537
Itasca272440
Isanti270633
Carlton267538
Steele25519
Pine254812
Todd225827
Nicollet212733
Freeborn209418
Mille Lacs206943
Brown204432
Le Sueur199515
Cass196620
Meeker191032
Waseca180615
Roseau162014
Martin160325
Wabasha15682
Hubbard141437
Redwood132726
Renville132439
Chippewa129230
Cottonwood123015
Houston121713
Dodge12104
Wadena115012
Fillmore11342
Rock104310
Sibley10425
Watonwan10367
Aitkin103532
Faribault95411
Kanabec94318
Pennington91414
Yellow Medicine89814
Pipestone88521
Swift80916
Jackson8048
Murray7735
Pope6974
Marshall68313
Stevens6787
Clearwater66614
Lac qui Parle62415
Wilkin5939
Lake56615
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4621
Big Stone4483
Unassigned42959
Norman4138
Grant4097
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34218
Red Lake3124
Traverse2212
Lake of the Woods1571
Cook1080

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 286673

Reported Deaths: 3946
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42504419
Linn16958250
Scott14393153
Black Hawk12989220
Woodbury12516171
Johnson1139747
Dubuque10787139
Pottawattamie8485102
Story819431
Dallas818166
Webster453165
Cerro Gordo440163
Sioux438046
Clinton421656
Marshall413257
Warren395634
Buena Vista376427
Muscatine365175
Des Moines358535
Plymouth341160
Wapello318493
Lee296727
Jasper295954
Marion282949
Jones262948
Henry250828
Carroll243631
Bremer230144
Crawford218022
Benton201738
Boone200515
Washington197629
Jackson181129
Mahaska179735
Tama179256
Dickinson174620
Delaware165632
Clay158016
Kossuth157532
Wright155221
Hamilton152024
Buchanan148717
Hardin148126
Harrison146759
Fayette146021
Clayton143546
Cedar141719
Winneshiek140319
Page138714
Butler131823
Floyd130836
Mills130415
Cherokee128923
Lyon128028
Poweshiek123424
Allamakee121526
Hancock120824
Calhoun11969
Iowa116121
Grundy112320
Winnebago112128
Louisa109324
Cass106839
Jefferson106820
Mitchell106731
Sac106114
Chickasaw105911
Union103919
Emmet103228
Madison10078
Appanoose100636
Humboldt100018
Guthrie98023
Shelby97125
Franklin92917
Palo Alto8388
Keokuk81125
Unassigned8050
Montgomery78116
Howard75817
Pocahontas74911
Clarke7196
Monroe71617
Ida71529
Greene6607
Davis65920
Adair62117
Osceola6218
Lucas6078
Monona56216
Taylor5489
Worth5403
Fremont4755
Van Buren46712
Decatur4514
Audubon3957
Wayne39421
Ringgold3848
Adams2722
