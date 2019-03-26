Clear
Hands-free bill going back and forth in Minnesota legislature

Now, the bill is back to the House for further work.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A bill that would dramatically change how people drive in Minnesota is slowly making its way through the legislature.

The bill would require drivers to use hands-free devices when they want to use their cell phones on the raod.

The Minnesota House passed a version last week that requires voice-activation.

The Minnesota Senate just passed a version Monday that would allow drivers to hold their phones to operate GPS navigation maps.

One driver KIMT spoke to in St. Paul said it might be hard to enforce due to what people use their phones for.

"I feel like for a lot of Uber and Lyft drivers, it might be kinda difficult though," John Carroll, of St. Paul, said. "Especially people who don't know where they're going or don't know their areas. I feel like that's really the main reason why people look at their phones while they're driving is to figure out where to go, make sure if there's a road closed what's the best other option, that kinda thing."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has said he'd sign a hands-free bill if it reaches his desk.

