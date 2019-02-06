Clear
"Hands Free" cell phone bill advances

Proposed texting and driving legislation is moving forward.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 6:08 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

SAINT PAUL, Minn.- Proposed legislation is moving forward and texting and driving laws in Minnesota could soon be changing as we know them. 

On Tuesday evening, a "hands free" cell phone bill advanced through the senate. If ultimately passed, Minnesota drivers would have to use "hands free" technology for their cell phones while on the roads. In the same discussion, a bill raising penalties for distracted driving also advanced to fines up to $500 dollars. Phil Sherlock is a local driver who is all for the bills, "I agree with it I think driving is a serious privilege that you're allowed and you should take it very seriously and if you get behind the wheel of an automobile, you can easily kill somebody and driving and texting is just not acceptable."

The bills are being sent to the Senate Finance Committee. 

