GARNER, Iowa – Two women accused of drug crimes in Hancock County are pleading not guilty.
Rachel Mae Harken, 42 of Klemme, and Hailey Marie Young, 22 of Garner, were arrested on January 7, following the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office saying it found about 10 grams of methamphetamine and items associated with the distribution of meth.
Rachel Harken
Harken is pleading not guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense and possession of a firearm by a felon. Young is pleading not guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and delivery of a controlled substance.
Their trial is set to begin on March 20.
Related Content
- Hancock County women to stand trial for drug offenses
- Ionia woman facing drug trial in Hancock County
- Trial set in fatal Hancock County crash
- Hancock County man gets probation for drugs
- Guilty plea in Hancock County drug case
- Prison sentence for Hancock County drug hider
- Three facing drug charges in Hancock County
- Hancock County women arrested in meth investigation
- Floyd County man to stand trial for drugs
- Howard County duo to stand trial for drugs
Scroll for more content...