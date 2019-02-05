Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hancock County women to stand trial for drug offenses

Hailey Young Hailey Young

Arrested on January 7.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Two women accused of drug crimes in Hancock County are pleading not guilty.

Rachel Mae Harken, 42 of Klemme, and Hailey Marie Young, 22 of Garner, were arrested on January 7, following the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office saying it found about 10 grams of methamphetamine and items associated with the distribution of meth.


Rachel Harken

Harken is pleading not guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense and possession of a firearm by a felon. Young is pleading not guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Their trial is set to begin on March 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking several rounds of snow showers through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC hosts Super Bowl party

Image

Driving near snowplows

Image

Tracking PM Snow and Ice

Image

Fire victims thankful for community support

Image

Dance company teaches class at RPS

Image

Bloom Riverfront project in Rochester is dead

Image

New Cable Company Coming to Rochester

Image

2018 audit of school district clean

Image

Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Community Events