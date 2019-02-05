Hancock County women to stand trial for drug offenses

GARNER, Iowa – Two women accused of drug crimes in Hancock County are pleading not guilty.

Rachel Mae Harken, 42 of Klemme, and Hailey Marie Young, 22 of Garner, were arrested on January 7, following the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office saying it found about 10 grams of methamphetamine and items associated with the distribution of meth.



Harken is pleading not guilty to possession of meth-2nd offense and possession of a firearm by a felon. Young is pleading not guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Their trial is set to begin on March 20.