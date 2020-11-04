Hancock County woman to be sentenced for aiding husband's crimes

GARNER, Iowa – A woman accused of helping her husband steal is taking a plea deal.

Jessica Ann Hambly, 36 of Goodell, entered an Alford plea Wednesday to obstruction of prosecution. She was charged with money laundering and obstruction in connection to her husband’s crimes.



Todd Levern Hambly was sentenced in Polk County to three years in prison for 2nd degree theft and is charged with 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary in Emmet County. Law enforcement says stolen items from around the state were found in the Hambly home and that Jessica Hambly deposited thousands of dollars in cash in multiple bank accounts associated with the couple, despite Jessica Hambly being unemployed at the time.

Jessica Hambly is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20. An Alford plea means she is not admitting guilty but concedes she could be convicted at trial.