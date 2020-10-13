Hancock County woman sentenced for financially exploiting a dependent relative

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – A Kanawha woman is sentenced for using a relative to run up over $2,000 in credit card charges.

Shawn Marie Otto, 46, has pleaded guilty to dependent adult abuse-exploitation over $100. Authorities say that after Otto’s aunt was admitted to a nursing home, Otto applied for a credit card in her aunt’s name, then added herself as an authorized user of the card and charged $2,504.97 for goods and services.

Authorities say Otto’s aunt would not have been apply to apply for a credit card herself and did not ask anyone to apply for her.

Otto has been sentenced to three to five years of probation and must pay restitution.