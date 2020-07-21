Hancock County woman pleads not guilty to money laundering

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County woman accused of enabling her husband’s crimes is pleading not guilty.

Jessica Ann Hambly, 36 of Goodell, is charged with money laundering and obstructing prosecution.



Todd Hambly Todd Hambly

Court records state Jessica’s husband, Todd Levern Hambly, was sentenced in Polk County to three years in prison for 2nd degree theft and is charged with 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary in Emmet County. Law enforcement says a search of the Hambly home on February 16 located several items reported stolen around the state and found evidence that Jessica Hambly had deposited several thousand dollars in cash in multiple bank accounts associated with her and her husband. Authorities say Jessica Hambly was unemployed at the time of those deposits.

Jessica Hambly is now scheduled to stand trial beginning September 16 in Hancock County District Court.