Hancock County women arrested in meth investigation

Hailey Young Hailey Young

Law enforcement says it found 10 grams of the drug Sunday.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A drug discovery leads to the arrest of two Hancock County women.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says about 10 grams of apparent methamphetamine and items associated with the distribution of meth were found on Sunday. That started an investigation that led to the arrest Monday of Hailey Marie Young, 22 of Garner, and Rachel Mae Harken, 42 of Klemme.


Rachel Harken

Young is charged with a controlled substance violation and possession of marijuana. She’s accused of assisting with the transportation of meth.

Harkin is charged with control of a firearm by a felon and possession of meth-2nd offense. Authorities say a search of Harken’s car found a handgun and ammunition and a search of her home found meth and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke the drug. Court documents state Harken received a deferred judgement and five years of probation in November 2018 for possession with intent to deliver meth.

Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
