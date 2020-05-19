HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is accused of using her aunt to run up over $2,000 in credit card charges.
Shawna Marie Otto, 45 of Kanawha, was arrested Tuesday and charged with dependent adult abuse-exploitation, unauthorized use of a credit card, and identity theft.
Investigators say that after Otto’s aunt was admitted to the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Otto applied for a credit card in her aunt’s name. Court documents indicate that Otto then had herself added as an authorized user of the card and ran up charges totaling $2,504.97.
Authorities say Otto’s aunt would not have been able to apply for a credit card herself and did not allow anyone to apply on her behalf.
Related Content
- Hancock County woman accused of exploiting aunt for credit card fraud
- Rose Creek woman pleads not guilty to credit card fraud
- Mason City woman sentenced for credit card fraud
- Not guilty plea in Charles City credit card fraud
- Grafton man pleads not guilty to credit card fraud
- Osage teen to stand trial for credit card fraud
- Mason City man to stand trial for credit card fraud
- Mason City man gets second sentence for credit card fraud
- Guilty plea in Charles City credit card fraud
- Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card