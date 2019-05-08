Hancock County teacher sentenced for drunk driving

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County educator is sentenced for drunk driving.

Raylea Lynn Hepker, 27 of Britt, pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense and was ordered Wednesday to spend 14 days in jail and two years on supervised probation. Hepker must also pay a $1,875 fine. Court records say she has already obtained a substance abuse evaluation and must follow all treatment recommendations.

Hepker was arrested on January 28 after Britt police pulled her over. Officers say they got a report of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from Hepker’s vehicle. Court records say her blood alcohol content tested at .267, over three times the legal limit.

West Hancock Community Schools says Hepker has filed her resignation, effective the last contracted day of the school year.