Clear

Hancock County teacher sentenced for drunk driving

Britt police say her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 1:39 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County educator is sentenced for drunk driving.

Raylea Lynn Hepker, 27 of Britt, pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense and was ordered Wednesday to spend 14 days in jail and two years on supervised probation. Hepker must also pay a $1,875 fine. Court records say she has already obtained a substance abuse evaluation and must follow all treatment recommendations.

Hepker was arrested on January 28 after Britt police pulled her over. Officers say they got a report of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road and there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from Hepker’s vehicle. Court records say her blood alcohol content tested at .267, over three times the legal limit.

West Hancock Community Schools says Hepker has filed her resignation, effective the last contracted day of the school year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking chilly temps, plenty of rain, and gusting winds for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Vehicle removed from Fountain Lake

Image

Driver Rescued from Fountain Lake

Image

Vehicle being pulled from Albert Lea's Fountain Lake

Image

Authorities respond to vehicle in Fountain Lake

Image

City against Alliant increase

Image

City of Mason City against Alliant rate hike

Image

Tracking Moderate to Heavy Rainfall for the Day

Image

Ride-share drivers going on strike Wednesday

Image

Rallying to get paid

Community Events