Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hancock County teacher charged with OWI

Police say she tested with three times the legal limit for blood alcohol.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A West Hancock school teacher is arrested for OWI.

According to court documents, Raylea Lynn Hepker, 27 of Cedar Rapids, was arrested January 28 after a traffic complaint of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road with a covered license plate. The Britt Police Department says Hepker was pulled over and a strong smell of alcohol was coming from her vehicle.

Police say Hepker was crying and cursing and at first refused to do any sort of sobriety test, saying she “drank enough” for law enforcement to know she was drunk. Court documents say Hepker eventually provide a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol content of .267, more than three times the legal limit. She was charged with OWI-3rd offense.

Hepker listed West Hancock schools as her employer on an application for a public defender and the school district’s website lists her as an English/English as a Second Language teacher.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Senate considers measure to change state's can redemption law

Image

Hog confinement no longer being considered in Fillmore County

Image

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speaks to lawmakers

Image

Smaller tax refunds

Image

Cancer Fighting Kitchen

Image

Celebrating diversity

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Community Events