Hancock County teacher charged with OWI

GARNER, Iowa – A West Hancock school teacher is arrested for OWI.

According to court documents, Raylea Lynn Hepker, 27 of Cedar Rapids, was arrested January 28 after a traffic complaint of a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road with a covered license plate. The Britt Police Department says Hepker was pulled over and a strong smell of alcohol was coming from her vehicle.

Police say Hepker was crying and cursing and at first refused to do any sort of sobriety test, saying she “drank enough” for law enforcement to know she was drunk. Court documents say Hepker eventually provide a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol content of .267, more than three times the legal limit. She was charged with OWI-3rd offense.

Hepker listed West Hancock schools as her employer on an application for a public defender and the school district’s website lists her as an English/English as a Second Language teacher.