Hancock County storage unit burglars sent to prison

Christopher Hoeft Christopher Hoeft

Originally charged with over a dozen crimes.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A string of Hancock County burglaries has sent two Forest City men to prison.

Authorities say Christopher Michael Hoeft, 39, and Kristen James Nelson, 34, repeatedly broke into storage units in the 100 block of Industrial Drive in January 2018 and stole thousands of dollars in private property.


Kristen Nelson

Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree theft, and one count of possession of a controlled substance-3rd of subsequent offense. He’s been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison.

Hoeft entered a guilty plea to three counts of 3rd degree burglary and one count of 2nd degree theft. He’s received a 10 year prison sentence.

Both men must also pay $8,133.16 in restitution to their victims.

Hoeft and Nelson were originally accused of over a dozen crimes but those additional charges were dismissed as part of their plea bargains.

