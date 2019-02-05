Hancock County man pleads not guilty to drug and gun crimes

GARNER, Iowa – Police say he was caught with drugs and a gun. He says he’s not guilty.

Jacob Dean Ganseveld, 26 of Klemme, was arrested January 6 after a traffic stop in Garner. Police say they found more than eight grams of methamphetamine in Ganseveld’s vehicle, as well as a digital scale, syringes, and a black revolver with the serial number removed.

Ganseveld is pleading not guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. His trial is due to start on March 20 in Hancock County District Court.