Hancock County man pleads not guilty to Worth County sex abuse

Investigators say there's video evidence of the sex act.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Britt man is pleading not guilty to felony sexual abuse.

Devonta Hinton, 21, is charged with two counts of 3rd degree sex abuse. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old and investigators say video of the sex act was recorded on a cell phone.

Court documents state that Hinton “admitted that they were high on marijuana at the time of the incident and that this was not the first time they had sex.”

His trial is set to start on December 11.

