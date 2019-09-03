NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Britt man is pleading not guilty to felony sexual abuse.
Devonta Hinton, 21, is charged with two counts of 3rd degree sex abuse. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old and investigators say video of the sex act was recorded on a cell phone.
Court documents state that Hinton “admitted that they were high on marijuana at the time of the incident and that this was not the first time they had sex.”
His trial is set to start on December 11.
Related Content
- Hancock County man pleads not guilty to Worth County sex abuse
- Hancock County man pleads not guilty
- Hancock County man pleads guilty to kidnapping
- Prison time for Hancock County sex abuse
- Guilty plea in Hancock County sex abuse case
- Not guilty plea in Worth County sex abuse
- Man, 73, arrested for sex abuse arrest in Hancock County
- Sex abuse charge dropped in Worth County
- Hancock County man finally arrested for Worth County chase
- Howard County teen pleads not guilty to sex abuse
Scroll for more content...