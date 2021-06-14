Hancock County man pleads guilty in fatal Wisconsin collision

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. – A North Iowa man has pleaded guilty in a deadly collision in northeast Wisconsin.

Michael Charles Barkema, 49 of Klemme, entered a guilty plea Monday in Polk County District Court to one count of homicide by intoxicate use of a vehicle.

Law enforcement says Barkema had a blood alcohol content of .28, more than three times the legal limit, when he crashed into another vehicle on February 23, 2020. The female driver of the other vehicle was killed in the crash.

Authorities say Barkema's speech was slurred and the smell of alcohol was on his breath when he was arrested.

His sentencing is now scheduled for September 10.