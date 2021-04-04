Hancock County man gets another prison sentence for burglaries

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County thief is sentenced to more prison time.

Todd Levern Hambly, 40 of Goodell, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary. Law enforcement says Hambly stole tools from Forest City Auto on January 13, 2020, and broke into the Klemme Town Mart on February 16, 2020, and pried open the ATM machine before barricading himself inside the store. Authorities say Hambly climbed into the Town Mart ceiling and wound up falling nine feet onto a tile floor, breaking a bone in his arm.

Hambly has been given up to 15 years behind bars and must serve a minimum of three years before becoming eligible for parole. That will be served at the same time as a three year prison sentence for second-degree theft in Polk County.