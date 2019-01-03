Clear
Hancock County man finally arrested for Worth County chase

Dakota Schuver Dakota Schuver

Accused of stealing three vehicles in August and escaping law enforcement.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:09 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Hancock County man is accused of multiple crimes in Worth County.

Dakota Cody Schuver, 25 of Garner, is charged with 2nd degree theft, 1st and 2nd degree criminal mischief, and two counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Law enforcement says Schuver was seen on August 28, 2018, driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Mason City. A chase began with authorities saying Schuver drove through Swensrud Park in Northwood and hit the fence surrounding the baseball diamond, causing over $2,000 in damage.

Schuver is accused of abandoning the first truck during the chase, stealing another pickup truck and trailer and driving it to a rural Worth County location, causing over $10,000 in damage to the truck and trailer, before abandoning it and escaping law enforcement in a third vehicle.

Schuver was finally arrested in Cerro Gordo County on Wednesday for his outstanding warrants and is being held in the Worth County Jail on $15,300 bond.

