GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man has been arrested for stealing guns and tools.



Jessie Dale Holmes, 24 of Woden, is charged with 2nd degree theft. The charge was filed in May and he was arrested in Winnebago County on Sunday.

The criminal complaint states Holmes stole guns and tools worth between $1,500 and $10,000 from a home in Woden sometime between May 1 and May 2. Holmes allegedly sent his victim a text message acknowledging he “messed up” but could not get the stolen items back.