Hancock County drug arrest going to trial

Mark Greiman Mark Greiman

Authorities saw meth was found in man's vehicle.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A traffic stop drug arrest is going to trial.

Mark Andrew Greiman, 57 of Garner, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Greiman was pulled over on November 6, 2018, and authorities say a K9 unit led to the discovery of 17 grams of meth in his vehicle.

Greiman’s trial is set to begin on May 1.

We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
