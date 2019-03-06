Hancock County drug arrest going to trial

GARNER, Iowa – A traffic stop drug arrest is going to trial.

Mark Andrew Greiman, 57 of Garner, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Greiman was pulled over on November 6, 2018, and authorities say a K9 unit led to the discovery of 17 grams of meth in his vehicle.

Greiman’s trial is set to begin on May 1.