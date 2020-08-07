Hancock County burglar sentenced to prison

GARNER, Iowa – A dispute over a video game console is sending a Hancock County man to prison.

Dakota Cody Schuver, 26 of Klemme, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary for an incident on June 7 in Garner. Authorities say when two people returned home, they found Schuver inside. Court documents state Schuver attacked one of people and left the victim with a fractured jaw before getting into a vehicle and leaving.

Investigators say Schuver admitted going to the home to get a PlayStation 4 and other items that belonged to Schuver’s child. Schuver allegedly said he warned them what would happen if that stuff wasn’t returned.

Schuver has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with credit for time already served.