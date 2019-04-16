Hancock County arrest leads to a federal charge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man arrested in Hancock County for a stolen gun is now accused of a federal crime.

Aric Gail Dunn, 25 of Webster City, was stopped while driving on U.S. Highway 18 near Britt on December 17, 2018. Officers say two loaded handguns were found in a box behind the driver’s seat and one of them had been reported stolen.

Dunn pleaded not guilty to 2nd and 3rd degree theft but those charges have now been dismissed to allow for Dunn’s prosecution in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. He’s pleaded not guilty to one federal court of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and Dunn’s trial is due to begin on June 10.