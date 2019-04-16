Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hancock County arrest leads to a federal charge

Aric Dunn Aric Dunn

Authorities say man was caught with two guns near Britt.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man arrested in Hancock County for a stolen gun is now accused of a federal crime.

Aric Gail Dunn, 25 of Webster City, was stopped while driving on U.S. Highway 18 near Britt on December 17, 2018. Officers say two loaded handguns were found in a box behind the driver’s seat and one of them had been reported stolen.

Dunn pleaded not guilty to 2nd and 3rd degree theft but those charges have now been dismissed to allow for Dunn’s prosecution in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. He’s pleaded not guilty to one federal court of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and Dunn’s trial is due to begin on June 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance

Image

Dr. Oz - Automate your meals

Image

Tracking Rain and Storms

Image

Local sports highlights from Monday

Image

Parklet project controversy

Image

Bringing in the bike lanes

Image

Millions in saving from highway cleanup program

Image

Stand against tax fraud

Image

Working around the outage

Image

Measles case in Iowa

Community Events