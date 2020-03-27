BRITT, Iowa – Hancock County Health System (HCHS) is going to be evaluating patients at the door.
Upon arriving at the HCHS Emergency Department, people will need to pick up the telephone in the entrance and then will be greeted by a member of the health team.
Laura Zwiefel
"COVID-19 has us thinking and working differently," said Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO, HCHS. "Providing this point-of-entry care certainly is beneficial for all."
People are asked to always try to call first before coming into the Emergency Department or an HCHS Clinic so that staff are better prepared to take care of your symptoms when you arrive. The clinic telephone number is 641-843-5050 and the Emergency Department telephone number is 641-843-5000.
"It will take all of us to do our part in fighting COVID-19," Zwiefel said.
Related Content
- Hancock County Health System to use entryway patient evaluations
- Visitor restrictions in effect for Hancock County Health System
- No visitors allowed at Hancock County Health System
- Hancock County Health System providing at-school appointments for behavioral health services
- Mental evaluation ordered in Story County killing
- Probation for Hancock County woman
- Cerro Gordo Co. agencies evaluating additional staging areas for coronavirus patients
- Trial set in fatal Hancock County crash
- UPDATE: Power restored in Hancock, Wright Counties
- Meth sending Hancock County man to prison