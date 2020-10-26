Hancock County Health System shows newly remodeled emergency department

BRITT, Iowa - Hancock County Health Systems held an open house for their newly overhauled emergency department. With COVID-19 case counts continuing to rise, the remodel couldn't have come at a better time.

"Each room has a door, we'll be able to keep patients safe from exposure from other people. Which was a little bit of a challenge in our old emergency room space," said Dr. Dawn Peterson.

She also says the new design of the emergency room has some advantages when it comes to fighting COVID-19. The heating and cooling systems are also going to be helpful.

"The air handler that we installed up on the roof has HEPA filters, it has ultraviolet lighting to kill bacteria as the air flows through the air handler. So that's something that we never had before. We do have it up on the surgery floor," said facilities director Curt Gast.

Dr. Peterson is excited to be working in the new space. She tells me it will provide big city-like medical care in rural Hancock County.

"These facilities are going to provide us a lot more space to see patients. Brand new equipment and upgraded equipment to see patients and provide much patient privacy, when we are evaluating patients and treating them," she said.



Hancock County Health System CEO Laura Zwiefel says the hospital is ready to handle the medical needs of the community, through COVID-19 and into the future.

"Throughout the whole pandemic I am so very proud and appreciative of our medical staff and our staff here. They have totally stepped up and always done the right thing by our patients," said Zwiefel.

The hospital's labratory is equipped with the new rapid testing system for COVID-19.

All phases of the hospital remodeling should be finished in February.