Hancock County Health System offering online medical appointments

Videoconferencing via a secure connection.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 12:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BRITT, Iowa – Hancock County Health System (HCHS) has started a Virtual Visits program for patients.

That’s a medical appointment with your doctor or health care provider done through a secure phone or video call. It’s similar to using Skype or Facetime but HCHS says it is using videoconferencing software designed specifically for health care interactions.


Jennifer Rosenmeyer

"We want to provide ease of access and safe care to all of our patients, especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Laura Zweifel, HCHS's CEO/CNO. "Even after the threat of COVID-19 has subsided, we want to continue providing virtual visits because we understand that it can be convenient for patients."

To have a virtual visit, patients will need:

• A current email address.

• Access to the internet, either via broadband or a 4G/LTE cell phone network sufficient for streaming audio and video calls, like Facetime or Skype.

• A smartphone or tablet. You will be directed to download an app to your smartphone or tablet to make the video connection.

• A webcam –either built into your tablet or smart device or a webcam attached to your desktop.

HCHS says Virtual Visits will not be recorded and photographs are prohibited.

"We don't want technology to be a barrier. We have instructions available on our internet page, which is www.trustHCHS. We also can email you instructions," says Jennifer Rosenmeyer, DNP, ARNP, HCHS Clinics.

Virtual Visits should be covered by insurance under special guidelines created for COVID-19 but patients are asked to check with their health care insurance company.

"We are so excited that we are living up to your expectations as being the provider of choice in Hancock County by offering Virtual Visits to our patients," says Zwiefel.

