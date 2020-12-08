Clear

Hancock County Health System Britt Medical Clinic offering extended hours

The clinic wants to provide appointment times for people before or after work, when it is most convenient to see a doctor.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 11:01 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

BRITT, Iowa - Most of us try to do everything we can to stay in good health and that includes getting to the doctor for regular check-ups.  One clinic in our area is making it easy to do just that.

Hancock County Health Systems' Britt Medical Clinic is extending their hours.

They'll be open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, so folks can get their appointments before or after work.

Dr. Shannon Mobley from the clinic shared why you should come in even with the looming threat of the pandemic.

"People are not coming to the doctor, for fear of catching COVID. They're waiting until their symptoms are not in the preventative stage and it's making the outcomes much more difficult and complicated," said Dr. Mobley.

Dr. Mobley says the clinic is using telehealth visits whenever possible, but if there is a concern that needs to be addressed in person, they will set up an appointment at the clinic.

Hours have also been extended at the drive-through respiratory clinic and COVID-19 testing site, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

