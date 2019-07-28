Clear

Hancock County Fair seeing healthy growth in attendance

Combining nice weather and the addition of more family oriented activities and fun, fair officials are seeing more people coming to Britt

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BRITT, Iowa - It's a perfect Iowa Saturday in the summer spent at the fair.

Vickie Wade and her husband have been at the Hancock County District Fair almost every night this week.

"I like the horse show, the 'Hot Diggity Dog' show."

And those with the fair say they've seen attendance increase gradually over the past few years. In fact, during Saturday night's 'Night of Destruction' demolition derby, fair officials estimated about 4,500 were in attendance at this year's event.

Michael Johnson is on the fair board. He grew up going to the fair, and has noticed more people are starting to show up, namely due to the rise of more family oriented activities.

"We bring in more attractions, more free stage acts for the kids to walk around and watch. Obviously if the kids are here, the parents are here, and the grandparents. Attendance has really been up, especially the past few years."

He also credits the weather being just right.

"The attendance thing is 90% weather-related. So if its nice out like it has been this whole week, we'll have a lot of people come through."

The fun continues on into Sunday and Monday.

