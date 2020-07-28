No fear here: Fairgoers enjoying sense of normalcy in Hancock County

BRITT, Iowa - On the surface, it looks like every county fair you have seen over the years, although there are some slight differences.

Signs are reminding people to social distance and sanitizer stations are set up. The new way of life has made its way to one of the oldest American traditions.

Austin Hansen is giving kids a spin on the miniature railroad. He says there's been less opportunities to earn a paycheck, because so many fairs are cancelled. He is not afraid of catching coronavirus on the job.

"I feel like I'm far enough away from the people because they should be quarantining themselves, so I feel pretty safe," said Hansen.

Rhonda Tanner came all the way from Mason City for a very special occasion.

"We're here today celebrating our neighbor's birthday. He turns 12 today so we're out here celebrating that," she said.

She too is sad to see fairs across the area getting the kibosh because of COVID. She thinks the fair is a pretty safe venue to be at.

"It's all spread out and we're outdoors. There's been a nice breeze this afternoon. So no, I'm not really concerned. I do wear my mask where it's required," said Tanner.

Plenty of fairgoers are feeling the same way. Sara Nielsen is impressed at the way fair organizers are working to keep people healthy.

"It's something we definitely have to keep aware of now than we ever did before. I think everyone is doing a good job of keeping their distance away from people and they have sanitizer stations everywhere and people are using them so I think that's pretty good."

She also said having the Hancock County District Fair is a nice distraction from the pandemic.

"We're happy it's going on. It seems like the only normal part of summer so far," said Nielsen.