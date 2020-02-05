Clear

Hancock County Memorial Hospital debuts remodeled surgical center

The remodeled center features new technology and more room for patients.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

BRITT, Iowa – On Thursday, Hancock County Health System held an open house to show off their new and improved surgical department.

"Whether they're older and have more difficulties traveling or whether it's just a matter of convenience, everybody is working and busy, having these kinds of surgeries and opportunities for procedures and things close to home is definitely a benefit,” said Laura Zwiefel, CEO of Hancock County Health System.

With this remodel, the Hancock County Memorial Hospital has basically doubled their surgical capacity, with two operating rooms and two rooms for more basic procedures. There are also new spaces for sterilization of instruments and pre and post-operative recovery. Advanced ventilation systems will keep the rooms more sterile, allowing the hospital to perform more complex operations, like joint surgeries. Zwiefel says having the new surgical center will also attract more surgeons to the hospital.

"When you're recruiting surgeons to come and do procedures, they like to keep things moving along and that way with two rooms like that you can have one patient and the patient doesn't have to wait nearly as long,” she said.

The hospital will also be remodeling their emergency department and the main atrium lobby.

The project is costing $8.4 million and was funded through USDA low-interest loans.

