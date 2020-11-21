Hancock Co. woman given jail time for helping criminal husband

GARNER, Iowa – A woman is sentenced for aiding her criminal husband.

Jessica Ann Hambly, 36 of Goodell, was ordered Friday to spend 14 days in the Wright County Jail and serve two years of supervised probation.



Hambly entered an Alford plea to obstruction of prosecution as part of a plea deal where a charge of money laundering was dropped.

Hambly’s husband, Todd Levern Hambly, was sentenced in Polk County to three years in prison for 2nd degree theft. Law enforcement says items stolen from around Iowa were found in the Hambly home and Jessica deposited thousands of dollars in cash in multiple bank accounts despite being unemployed at the time.

An Alford plea means Hambly does not admit guilt but concedes she could be convicted at trial.