Hancock Co. traffic stop leads to felony gun charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - A convicted felon driving in Hancock County has been charged after a traffic stop led to authorities locating multiple firearms.
Adam Ziv, 34, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was stopped for speeding in the 200 block of James Ave. on Monday night.
Once stopped, authorities found an open beer can in the cup holder.
A K9 walk around the vehicle alerted on the car, and the Britt Police Department located three guns and a baton. Ziv was charged with three counts of a felon being in possession of a firearm.
