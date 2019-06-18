Clear

Hancock Co. traffic stop leads to felony gun charges

A convicted felon driving in Hancock County has been charged after a traffic stop led to authorities locating multiple firearms.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 1:32 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 1:34 PM

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - A convicted felon driving in Hancock County has been charged after a traffic stop led to authorities locating multiple firearms.

Adam Ziv, 34, of Fort Collins, Colorado, was stopped for speeding in the 200 block of James Ave. on Monday night.

Once stopped, authorities found an open beer can in the cup holder.

A K9 walk around the vehicle alerted on the car, and the Britt Police Department located three guns and a baton. Ziv was charged with three counts of a felon being in possession of a firearm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Storm Team 3: Warm end to June

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Community Events