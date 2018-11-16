Hancock Co. road project halted for the winter

BRITT, Iowa - A Hancock County road reconstruction project is halted, but only temporarily.

In July, Flynn Company, Inc. of Dubuque began construction on the nearly 10 miles of road on County Road R35 between Britt and Kanawha. However, the project has faced some delays, and because of dropping temperatures, new concrete can't be poured on top of the existing sub-base between Britt and just north of 170th Street (also known as the Klemme Blacktop).

Now, the county is trying to finish the shoulders and painting the paved roadway to get through the winter and reopen it to drivers.

Chelcee Schleuger works for the Hancock County Health System, who has clients all over the county, including between Britt and Kanawha, and says that despite the delays, the work is much needed.

"That road's been terrible for a long time. So it was almost unsafe anyway to be traveling back and forth on the state it was in. So we were excited to hear that it was going to be done."

However, the detours being taken by nurses have been an inconvenience.

"They've been going over to Hutchins...then down south to Kanawha, both on gravel or paved roads, if they prefer. And it adds about 10 minutes to their drive time, so it's kind of affected their schedule."

According to Hancock Co. Supervisor Sis Greiman, county crews will grade the road during snow events, but will not lay down salt.

Depending on when the ground becomes warmer, construction will resume.